61 Bodies Recovered From Capsized Migrant Boat 

At least 61 bodies have been recovered from the Mediterranean since a migrant boat capsized off Tunisia earlier this month.

This was made known by a judicial source said on Monday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The boat was heading for Italy’s coast and sank off the Tunisian city of Sfax.

Officials had said that the boat set sail around 10 days ago and that some bodies had been found starting late on Sunday off the Kerkennah Islands.

The majority of the deceased migrants came from countries in sub-Saharan Africa, Sfax courts spokesman Murad al-Turki said.

It remains unclear how many were on the vessel.

The Tunisian coast has become a common launch point for thousands of migrants, including Tunisians, seeking a better life in Europe.

In May 2019, at least 70 migrants died after their boat sank off Sfax.