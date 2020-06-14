Tambuwal Calls For Death Penalty For Illegal Weapons Possession

Governor Aminu Tambuwal has urged the National Assembly to provide a law which will see death sentence as punishment for unlawful possession of weapons in the country.

Tambuwal made this known in reaction to the level of insecurity in Sokoto.

He also revealed that light and heavy weapons are in the hands of civilians than security agents.

This is contained in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Malam Muhammad Bello.

It reads: “I am, therefore, appealing to the National Assembly and the Presidency to come up with a legislation that will prescribe disarmament in the country.

“Those in possession of unlicensed arms should go and register them and if the arms cannot be licensed, they should be surrendered to the government and the government will pay them,” he said.

“However, they should be given a period of grace after that those who did not comply, if caught, should be given a maximum punishment like a death sentence or life imprisonment.

“This is the only way we can have peace in this country,” he said.