Presidency Reacts To Gunshots At Presidential Villa

The Presidency has reacted to the gunshots fired at the Presidential Villa over a disagreement between aides of the First Lady Aisha Buhari and Sabiu Yusuf, her husband’s nephew.

The shots were fired by security agents after the aides refused Yusuf entrance into the villa and asked him to go into isolation after he returned from a trip to Lagos.

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, issued a statement in reaction.

The statement revealed that Buhari was not in anyway exposed to danger during the shooting.

It reads: “The Presidency wishes to acknowledge concerns expressed by several members of the public regarding the recent incident among the occupants of the State House which escalation led to the arrest of some staff by the police.

“This is to assure all and everyone that the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammadu Buhari, is not, and was not at any time in any form of danger arising, either from deadly infections or the reported incident by security personnel which is currently under investigation.

“This particular incident happened outside the main residence of the President.

“Armed guards and other security personnel assigned to the State House received the necessary training of especially weapons handling and where they come short, their relevant agencies have their rules and regulations to immediately address them.

“Having authorized the proper investigation to be carried out into this unfortunate incident by the Police, the President has acted in compliance with the rule of law.

“That a minor occurrence is being used by some critics to justify attacks on the government and the person of President Muhammadu Buhari is beggars belief.

‘In this particular instance, the President says the law should be allowed to take its course.”