My Next Move Will Be Revealed After Meeting With Buhari – Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said that his next line of action will be made known after his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Obaseki was disqualified from the Edo State governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress, APC, a few days ago.

“I appreciate the sustained show of solidarity, support and goodwill from Edo people and Nigerians in the face of injustice by the @OfficialAPCNg screening committee,” he wrote.

“I will be making my next move known after I complete consultations with my supporters and meet with @MBuhari.”

His disqualification is as a result of a“defective” certificate. This is according to the chairman of the screening committee, Jonathan Ayuba.

“In our view of the issues raised. We concluded that the higher school certificate was defective,” he had said.

“The NYSC certificate – and act of the aspirant taking the party to court – these are some of the issues we have attached and based on the party constitution this has made us to recommend that the above candidate thereby his excellency Godwin Obaseki is not eligible to participate in the governor.”