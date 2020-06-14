Minister Speaks On Discovery In Treating COVID-19 Patients

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie has said that the government is using plasma from the blood of recovered COVID-19 patients to treat others.

Ehanire disclosed this during a question and answer session with newsmen who brought up the possibility of using plasma from blood to treat severe cases of COVID-19.

He said, “It’s believed that persons who suffered COVID-19 and have recovered will have antibodies inside their plasma, which can be used to treat others.

“It can be used to treat others who are not able to build antibodies fast enough or those who are suffering from a severe form of coronavirus.

“Yes, our research centres are participating in looking at what advantages and benefits can come out of convalescent plasma.

“I’ve seen this particular research in Lagos; it’s part of what will be studied, and the result will be published, so research is going on.”