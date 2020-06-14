Maryam Abacha Slams FG Over Recovered Husband’s Loot

Former First lady, Maryam Abacha has described as lies claims from the Federal Government that it recovered money stolen by her late husband.

Maryam Abacha stated this during the 22nd anniversary of her husband late General Sani Abacha

According to her, it is wrong to tell lies against a dead person.

“How come this man was not a thief until he died? What is this amount of money after 22 years you say oh we have found this amount of money and we’re bringing it back? It is a shame to tell lies on a dead man! It is a shame to tell lies on your leader. If he had done wrong, God knows. If other people are putting the wrong on him, it is a matter of time.

“They will kneel down like America is kneeling down now. Anybody that is evil will kneel down just like this corona has come to shut this world.” the Nation quotes her as saying.

She also revealed that many of those whom her husband helped no longer greet her.

“He worked in Kano and he planted Kano people, but there are people he helped a lot but they are not even greeting me now for no reason. They just hate us. But why? It is Haram and Allah is watching us”, she said.