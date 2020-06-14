Ibidun Ighodalo: Wife of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo is dead

Ibidun Ighodalo, a former Lux beauty queen and wife of pastor Itua Ighodalo of Trinity House Church as been announced dead.

The former beauty queen who was to clock 40 on July 19 died in her hotel room on Sunday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Ibidun Ighodalo is said to have been helping in the building of isolation centers for COVID-19 patients in Bayelsa and Port Harcourt.

She’s suspected to have died of a heart attack.

Asue Ighodalo who issued a statement on behalf of the family stated that they would love to mourn her in peace.

“The Ighodalo and Olaleye Ajayi families are deeply saddened to announce the sudden loss of our beloved wife and daughter Mrs. Ibidunni Ituah-Ighodalo who passed away in the early hours of today,” the statement read.

The statement also said that details of her burial ceremony will soon be released.

“As you will understand, this is a difficult time for our families and we will appreciate some privacy during this time. All information of burial proceedings will be provided in due course,” it added.