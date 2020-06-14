I Want To Win Titles – Aubameyang Speaks On Arsenal Future

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has said that Arsenal as the key to his future despite desiring to win titles in his career as a footballer.

Aubameyang has been recently linked with a move to Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

He Gabon striker who is entering the last year of his contract with Arsenal stated that they “have the keys” to his future.

“Arsenal have the keys to my overtime. It will surely be the most important choice of my career, but for the moment nothing has been decided.

“It is a turning point in my career. I have been very frank with everyone. It will be of course a very difficult decision to make. I haven’t recently received a proposition, but of course there have been discussions with the club.

“Of course [I want to win titles]. Every player that is a competitor wants to win titles. Everyone will then ask the question if you would like to win at Arsenal or win elsewhere.

“But I want to win titles. That is clear and everybody knows it,” Aubameyang said.