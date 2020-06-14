How I Handle Relationship With Husband’s First Wife – Sade Okoya

Sade Okoya has revealed how she handles the relationship with the first wife of her husband billionaire Rasak Okoya.

The socialite disclosed this in an interview with Morayo Brown of TVC.

“Tolerance is number one. You must be tolerant. The early years is the difficult part of marriage. Like me, when I first got married, I complained a lot. But I learnt fast and adjusted early in my marriage. Then I learnt early to settle differences and say, sorry. I learnt to be submissive. It has to work. You saw the partner, let it work”, Sade Okoya said.

“For me, submission is to my husband. And for me, there was no “awon ti mo banle”. It was me and Big Mummy (senior wife) and she was like my mother and we have our space. We were not in each other’s space.

“I laugh because people tend to see our house more than we that live in the house. I respect everybody a lot. I put all my all in marriage. My husband is my priority. “My husband is ise”. My husband is my priority. He is my number one. So when you give your all and the man is crazy about you, they will say “ti tun ni nkan ni”