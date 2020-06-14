Gunshots in Villa: First Lady Deserves Respect – Femi Fani-Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed what transpired between aides of the First Lady Aisha Buhari and her husband’s nephew Sabiu Yusuf.

The incident which led to gunshots at the Presidential Villa was as a result of Sabiu Yusuf being prevented entrance into the Villa by aides of Aisha Buhari.

In reaction, Femi Fani-Kayode lambasted the disrespect shown to the First Lady.

He tweeted: “I have heard the details of what actually transpired at the Villa a couple of nights ago and I am utterly appalled.

“How can a PA order his men to fire shots in the air in an attempt to intimidate and threaten @aishambuhari and the President’s children after hurling insults at them?

“No matter how one feels about @MBuhari this is unacceptable. The First Lady deserves to be respected and protected from this ruthless cabal of primitive misogynists before something terrible happens. You can’t shoot guns to threaten someone’s wife and still claim to love him.

“The insolent and heartless PA who was responsible for this reckless affront and brutal assault ought to be grabbed by the scrotum, dragged to the front gate and thrown out of the Villa. He is a danger to the First Lady, a liability to the President and a disgrace to the nation.”