Guidelines For Reopening Of Places Of Worship – NCDC

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has listed the guideline for the reopening of places of worship across to country amid COVID-19.
On the 2nd of June 2020, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 announced the relaxation of the previous ban placed on religious settings, allowing faith groups to meet while adhering to public health and social measures.
To reduce the risk of infection in places of worship, NCDC offers the following guidance:
- There should be no entry without facemasks. All attendees and religious leaders must wear a face mask
- People who are sick should not go to places of worship. There should be temperature screening on entry
- Hand washing facilities and hand sanitizers should be provided at point of entries and strategic points
- Attendance at religious settings should not exceed 1/3 of sitting capacity
- Religious centres should be clearly marked such that people sit and maintain two metres distance from each other
- There should be no form of direct contact. Practices such as handshakes as peace signs are discouraged
- Practices that require sharing of materials should be limited. For example, ablution should be performed at home
- Religious centres should be disinfected routinely, before and after worship
