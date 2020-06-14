Guidelines For Reopening Of Places Of Worship – NCDC

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, has listed the guideline for the reopening of places of worship across to country amid COVID-19.

On the 2nd of June 2020, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 announced the relaxation of the previous ban placed on religious settings, allowing faith groups to meet while adhering to public health and social measures.

To reduce the risk of infection in places of worship, NCDC offers the following guidance: