Ghanaian Minister Of Health Tests Positive For COVID-19

Ghana’s Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, is recovering in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, local media reports.

According to Accra-based Citi FM, the Minister has been receiving treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) in Accra over the past week.

The minister was admitted to the hospital last Tuesday and is “in a stable condition”.

It was gathered that the Minister contracted the virus after his wife and son were both admitted at the Intensive Care Unit of UGMC.

As at the time of this report, Ghana has recorded a total of 11,422 CPVID-19 cases and 51 deaths since the outbreak of the deadly virus in Wuhan, China, last December.