Funke Akindele Comments On Death Of Ibidun Ighodalo

Actress Funke Akindele has commented on the death of former beauty queen, Ibidun Ighodalo, wife of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo Pastor of Trinity House Church.
Ibidun, according to reports, died of a heart attack in her hotel room in Porth Harcourt.
Ituah and Ibidunni were married for 13 years before her sudden demise in the wee hours of Sunday.
View this post on Instagram
So confused!! Don’t know what to write!! Ibidun you were a good friend, you supported my brand when I was very low. You helped position the Jenifa brand, you taught me how to be classy and decent. You and @bonixdrinks were always there for me. Ha! Why ? We can’t question you oh lord!!! Rest In Peace my beautiful Sister. May God comfort uncle’s heart. Ikudoro!! Sun re o Ibidun!! Oluwa mi a fi orun ke e! Odun a jina si ra o!
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.