Home » Funke Akindele Comments On Death Of Ibidun Ighodalo

Funke Akindele Comments On Death Of Ibidun Ighodalo

By - 1 hour on June 14, 2020
Ibidun Ighodalo

Ibidun Ighodalo

Actress Funke Akindele has commented on the death of former beauty queen, Ibidun Ighodalo, wife of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo Pastor of Trinity House Church.

Ibidun, according to reports, died of a heart attack in her hotel room in Porth Harcourt.

Ituah and Ibidunni were married for 13 years before her sudden demise in the wee hours of Sunday.

 

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Experienced digital content creator.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.
Add Concise To Homescreen.