Ex NDDC Commissioner, Amioku, Dies After Long Illness

A former commissioner that represented Delta State on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Chief Tom Amioku, is dead.
Tom Amioku, who until his death was a Chieftain of the Delta Central PDP and climbed to its vice-chairman.
He was a former state commissioner, Amioku died after a long illness which kept him away from the political duties for some months.
According to reports obtained by Onyxnews Nigeria from condolences posted on social media by party loyalists, Amioku who hailed from Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State died earlier on Saturday at his home in Asaba.
