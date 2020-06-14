Edo Politics: Wike, Obaseki meet in Rivers as defection rumour intensifies

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike have met as defection rumours to the Peoples Democratic Party intensifies.

The All Progressive’s Congress disqualified Governor Obaseki from the party’s primary election, opening the door for defection to the PDP.

Sharing photos from the meeting on his twitter handle, Wike wrote: “With H.E Godwin Obaseki at the Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt.”

