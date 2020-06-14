COVID-19: Why My Church May Not Reopen – Pastor Tunde Bakare

Pastor Tunde Bakare of Citadel Global Community Church formerly known as Latter Rain Assembly, has said that his church will not reopen until COVID-19 is clear.
The clergyman stated this during a 3Gz – Guys, Girls and God – session of the CGCC Legacy Youth Fellowship.
He also stated that a meeting with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State revealed that more cases of COVID-19 will be recorded in the state.
On churches been closed, he said, “government cannot shut the church but only a building.”
Pastor Tunde Bakare cited the case with Noah in the Bible who waited for 150 days to be sure the flood was over during his time.
“Noah was on a lockdown for 150 days. Noah was not trying to prove his anointing by coming out to swim in the flood”, he said.
He also spoke about a church in America where the choir met for rehearsal only to infect about 40 people with COVID-19 which resulted in deaths.
He concluded: “We are not opening till the coast is clear.”
