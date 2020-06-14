Chimamanda Adichie Reveals She Once Had A Crush On Michael Essien

Author of Half of a Yellow Sun, Chimamanda Adichie has revealed that she use to crush on former Ghanaian footballer Michael Essien.

The novelist stated this in the introduction of a book Africa? The Future of Football, which is authored by a photographer Pall Stefansson.

Her crush for Michael Essien developed when she fell in love with the Ghanaian football team at a tournament which Nigeria was absent from.

She wrote: “I watched the game with my best friend, Uju, often shouting and then hugging each other when Ghana finally beat the United States.

“You know some of our boys started playing this game without shoes’, Uju said. ‘Our boys’ were, of course, the Ghanaians.

“A small consequence of that game was my developing a mild crush on the Ghanaian player, Michael Essien, as much for his looks as for his dexterity.

“But the larger and more important consequence was my realisation that sports allowed us, black Africans, to address historical and political grievances in the most cathartic way.”