Buhari Commiserates With Pastor Ituah Ighodalo Over Wife’s Death

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo of Trinity House who lost his wife Ibidun Ighodalo.

Ibidun died at a hotel room in Port Harcourt from a heart attack.

She had been traveling between Bayelsa and Port Harcourt where she was helping with the building of isolation centers for COVID-19 patients.

In reaction, Buhari recalled how Pastor Ighodalo “sent him (Buhari) a personal letter of condolence when his former Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, passed away in April.

“Please accept my condolences. May God give you the fortitude to bear the loss, and strengthen you at this trying time”, the President said.