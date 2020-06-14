Bobrisky Declares Support For Hushpuppi, Slams His Critics

Nigerian cross dresser, Bobrisky has declared support for Ramoni Igbalode aka Hushpuppi who has been arrested by Interpol in Dubai.

Hushpuppi was arrested in connection with an investigation on scam on the unemployment insurance program of some states in America.

The news was received with joy by many on social media whom Bobrisky is now accusing of hypocrisy.

Bobrisky wrote “Many of us are just d biggest hypocrite ever !!! Before his arrest many of you are in his dm, comment section kissing his ass. But immediately you heard about his arrest your true self came out. If you don’t like him stand on ur ground.. stop faking love when you see him and then go behind to call him names. To cut d story short be urself and stop acting two face. I Stand with @hushpuppi . Many of you will insult me under dis post, but guess wat I don’t care”.