Arturo Vidal Hints At Possible Exit From Barcelona

Arturo Vidal has hinted at the possibility of a transfer away from Spanish against Barcelona should he ever feel unwanted at the club.

The Chile midfielder who has been linked with a return to Serie A has admitted that this could be his last season with Barcelona.

“I’m 33 years old, but by training well I feel I can play at the highest level for three or four more seasons,” he told El Periodico.

“My GPS data speaks for itself. Just look at all the ground I cover in every game.

“We have two more months to play. I’m happy and I have a bunch of excellent bunch of teammates, but I want to feel important.

“If not, I’ll have to look for something else in my career. I like playing, I don’t mean all the games, but rather the most difficult and important ones for winning trophies.”