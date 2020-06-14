Arturo Vidal Hints At Possible Exit From Barcelona

Arturo Vidal has hinted at the possibility of a transfer away from Spanish against Barcelona should he ever feel unwanted at the club.
The Chile midfielder who has been linked with a return to Serie A has admitted that this could be his last season with Barcelona.
“I’m 33 years old, but by training well I feel I can play at the highest level for three or four more seasons,” he told El Periodico.
“My GPS data speaks for itself. Just look at all the ground I cover in every game.
“We have two more months to play. I’m happy and I have a bunch of excellent bunch of teammates, but I want to feel important.
“If not, I’ll have to look for something else in my career. I like playing, I don’t mean all the games, but rather the most difficult and important ones for winning trophies.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.