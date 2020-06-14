Another Lady, Grace Oshiagwu Raped And Killed In Ibadan

A female student, Grace Oshiagwu has been raped and killed in Sasa area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The comes just two weeks after the rape and murder of Uwaila Omozuwa, Barakat Bello and Shomuyiwa Azeezat.

Before the horrible incident, Grace was a National Diploma (ND) I student of Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki, Oyo State.

The incident has been confirmed by Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olugbenga Fadeyi.

“One Grace Oshiagwu ‘f’ aged 21 years was macheted on her head in a church mission building at Idi-ori Area Shasha off expressway by unknown assailant (s) on Saturday, June 13th about 3.00 pm.

“ Investigation has commenced into the matter and the Police tactical teams are on the trail of the assailant(s).

“While efforts intensified, we want to continue to solicit for credible information from members of the communities around the area and the general public to unravel the misery behind these dastard killings”.

Her corpse had been deposited at Adeoyo State Hospital Ring Road, Ibadan for autopsy.