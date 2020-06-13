Zidane Releases Squad List For Real Madrid Vs Eibar Match

Real Madrid has named its squad which will face Eibar at the Bernabeu stadium in the Spanish La Liga this Sunday.

The club managed by Zinedine Zidane are currently two points behind Barcelona on the table.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Areola, Altube.

Defenders: Carvajal, Militão, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Mendy, Javi Hernández.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modric, Isco, Casemiro, Valverde, James.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Bale, Asensio, Brahim, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo.

Speaking ahead of the match, Zidane gave update on Jovic who is out injured.

“Well, the bad news is Luka Jovic’s injury. He picked up an injury at home, it was very unfortunate obviously, because now it will keep him away from the pitch. We don’t know for how long he won’t be available, but we’ll see. It’s bad news for us, of course, but we hope he can be back with us as soon as possible and before the season is over,” Zidane said.