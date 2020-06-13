We Have Imprisoned 23 Rapists In Akwa Ibom, State Govt Announces

Akwa Ibom State Government has revealed that they have jailed at least 23 rape offenders, Commissioner of Agriculture and Women Affairs, Gloria Edet said.

During an interview on Saturday, She expressed dismay over the increasing cases of rape and other various crimes against the feminine gender.

She said, “We’ve received reports of rape cases in the country and Akwa Ibom State is not left out, even though in Akwa Ibom State, the law is being implemented and God has helped us to jail over twenty-three rapists.

“The number of rape cases is becoming alarming every day and I am calling on the citizens to report incidences of rape and other violent crimes against the female gender to law enforcement agents and other relevant government agencies for prompt intervention.”

Edet said the state government has approved the establishment of Gender-Based Violence Referral Centres in each of its three Senatorial Districts to address the growing menace of rape in the state.

“Government is worried about the incidences of rape in our state and one of the decisions taken by the state government is the approval of Gender-Based Violence Referral Centres, especially for rape victims,” the commissioner added.

Punch