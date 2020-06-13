We Are Not Ready To Open Sports Centers Yet – FG

The Federal Government has stated that it is not ready to reopen sports centres for footballing and other related activities yet because of COVID-19.

Although the economy is gradually reopening, the FG is sceptical about lifting the ban on sports gathering as the gathering of over 20 people is still prohibited.

Despite the suspension of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) since March due to the pandemic, Boss Mustapha, the chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and Secretary to the FG revealed that the government will allow the reopening of sporting activities at the right time.

“I’m not sure we are excited about opening sporting activities in our country, particularly soccer [football], which attracts large crowds,” Mustapha told the media on Friday.

“If our guidelines say large gatherings are banned and not to exceed 20 persons except places of work, I don’t see the excitement if we allow soccer to return to an empty stadium.

“A lot of European countries where these games have started are big businesses and they are doing it carefully and gradually.

“We are not excited about allowing sports to return, we will get there, but for now, we are concerned with the few activities allowed to reopen.

“We will continue to review the situation, know how we are faring, study the situation and know what next to do based on data, science and peculiarity of our environment.”