Tyrants In Mufti Hijacked Democracy We Fought For —Shehu Sani

Former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has said that those in power today are tyrants and dictators who oppress civilians in the name of democracy.

Shehu Sani stated this as Nigeria celebrates Democracy Day on June 12.

According to him, the democracy which activists fought and laid their life for has been made a mockery.

Shehu Sani said, “This was not the democracy that we fought for. This is a democracy that has been hijacked, manipulated and dictated by tyrants, fascists, dictators in civilian cap.

“So, it is difficult for us as a people to differentiate between what we call a military rule and what is available today as democratic dispensation.

“You have seen how human lives have become so cheap in the last 21 years from Sharia in the Northern part of Nigeria, killings in South-East, cult activities in the South and ethnic militias are on the rise. Boko Haram terrorists and bandits have led thousands of people into avoidable deaths.

“The undemocratic forces who never sacrificed for democracy took over the mantle of leadership in the country and perpetuated themselves for 16 years from 1999-2015.

“They wasted the resources of the country and were unable to lead the country to the dream of those who led people to fight for democracy in 1993.

“People are no longer free to express their opinion, we are still arresting people for posting their views on Twitter and Facebook and jailing them. We have seen how it is difficult for journalists to operate and conduct their affairs.

“People in the position of authority are still finding it difficult to behave like democrats and accept the fact that they came through a legitimate constitution.”