Villarreal winger, Samuel Chukwueze on Saturday came off the bench as a second-half substitute in his side’s La Liga 1-0 victory against Celta Vigo.

The Nigerian international changed the game as he set up Manuel Trigueros to grab a late winner for The Yellow Submarine against the host.

Chukwueze replaced Gerard Moreno in the 58th minute during the encounter.

The 21-year-old almost scored a superlative goal late on when he navigated through the entire defense of Celta Vigo.

The victory over Celta Vigo means Villarreal is in 8th position on the La Liga table with 43 points from 28 matches.

Chukwueze will hope to lead Villarreal to victory when they host Mallorca in their next La Liga fixture on Tuesday.