Road Accident Kills Five, Injures Dozens In Niger State

At least five people have been killed and a dozen others were injured as a trailer falls off a cliff in Suleja Local Government Area of Niger state.

The trailer which was carrying iron rods and passengers was said to be coming from Lagos state but its destination remains unknown.

The incident occurred around Kona Ayaba in Sabon Kaida around Lambatta area.

The trailer was said to be carrying 30 passengers which include 18 male adults, 4 female adults, three male children and five female children.

Those injured include three male adult, one female adult, three male children and five female children while three female adults and two female children died in the crash.

The Suleja Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Route Commander, Babatunde Onemola told The Nation that the crash occurred at about 11.40 am on Saturday saying that the Corps began rescue immediately they got the call about the crash.

He explained that the trailer with registration number UGG485XA was coming from Lagos adding that the weight of the iron rod made it impossible for it to climb the ascending road which made it to lose control and fall off the cliff.

The FRSC Route Commander said that the corpses have been deposited in the Sabon Wuse general hospital while the injured victims were taken to Federal Medical Center, Gawu Babangida and are currently receiving treatment.