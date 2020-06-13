Release My Aides In Police Custody – Aisha Buhari Tells IGP

Aisha Buhari, the First Lady of Nigeria, has called on the Inspector General of Police, IGP Adamu Muhammed, to release her aides who are win police custody.

Taking to Twitter, Aisha Buhari called for their release so that they won’t be exposed to COVID-19.

She also called on relevant Government agencies to enforce the quarantine act.

She tweeted: “That Covid-19 is real and still very much around in our nation is not in doubt. Consequently, I call on all relevant Government Agencies to enforce the Quarantine Act signed by Mr. President and ensure no one is found violating this law and the NCDC guidelines. Will do well to remember that.

“Finally, I call on the IGP to release my assigned Staff who are still in the custody of the Police in order to avoid putting their lives in danger or exposure to Covid-19 while in their custody”.