President Buhari Mourns Passing Of Islamic Scholar

As Nigerian Muslims mourn the death of Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Olayiwola Kamaldeen, President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a condolence message.

The deceased who died in Ilorin on Friday, was, until his death, the Khalifah Al-Adaby of Ansarul Islam Society of Nigeria.

The President’s condolence message was conveyed in a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday.

President Buhari described Kamaldeen’s demise as “a loss to the Emir of Ilorin, the Ilorin Community, Kwara State, Nigeria and the entire Muslim Community”.

”He was a front line Islamic jurist and an established technocrat who rose to the position of Permanent Secretary in government and Khalifah in the service of the Islamic faith,” he noted.

The President prayed to Allah to forgive Kamaldeen’s shortcomings, accept his return and grant him Jannatul Firdaus.

(NAN)