Oyetola Shocked As Deputy Chief of Staff Passes Away

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has said that he is shocked by the death of his Deputy Chief of Staff on General Administration, Mr. Jare Adebisi.

The late Adebisi, a lawyer had served both as Assistant Chief of Staff and Special Adviser in the Governor’s Office, in the previous administration, and was pursuing his doctorate programme in Law before his death.

Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ismail Omipidan, in a statement, said Adebisi died on Friday after a brief illness.

The statement read in part, “His death has nothing to do with the Covid-19 pandemic. Adebisi, 54, will be buried this morning in Ilobu town, State of Osun.

“Governor Oyetola, who has since personally condoled with the family, described the late Adebisi’s death as a personal loss to him and the government he heads.”

Oyetola noted late Adebisi’s forthrightness, a deep sense of patriotism, loyalty, and commitment to his government and the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC.

“I received with great shock the passing of my Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of General Administration, Jare Adebisi.

“His death is not only a loss to me personally and the people of Ilobu alone, but also to the State at large,” Oyetola said.