Omotola Slams Troll Who Tried To Blame Women For Rape

Actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has replied a troll who stated that women need to stop making themselves appear sexy to avoid getting raped.

This was after she shared a post in which she called on rape victims to raise their voices.

”I have just watched a disgusting Rape video.pls if you have been raped or know anyone else who has. These are New times!Everyone is on your side now!Pls speak out! If you don’t report it, the demon(s) might never be caught and will Rape others! Do it for yourself, do it for others”, she tweeted.

The troll who responded to her tweet stated that women who appear sexy arouse the demon in men.

”That’s a good point. But I want you to emphasize that women should de-sexify which means they should lay less emphasis on appearing sexy. This is a truth women don’t want to hear. Women are helping to arouse the sexual demon in men and they go for the most vulnerable for satisfcn”, he tweeted.

Angered by the troll’s post, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde tweeted:

”You sound like a beast / Rape Apologist! Be careful there’s a New decree from @naptipnigeria for anyone giving ANY EXCUSE for a crime! You’re now going to be watched closely”, she tweeted.

She added: “Your d*ck rises against some else’s body to steal their body from them? We are pushing for it to be chopped off. We need scapegoats and we will find our animals”.