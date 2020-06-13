Nigerian Government Reveals Drugs Used In Treating COVID-19

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie has revealed the drugs used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the country.

Ehanire named “chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and some other combinations, including antiretroviral drugs” as what has been used so far.

The Minister disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Friday.

“To see what medicines may work, we have tried chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and some other combinations including antiretroviral drugs,”

The Minister gave update on the Indigenous herbs used in tearing COVID-19.

“The indigenous herbs that have been developed for the trial have not yielded any result.

“We are currently reviewing all the options that are possibilities for being remedies, recently we received samples from Madagascar which we are testing,” Ehanire added.