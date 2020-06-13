Nigerian Government Reveals Drugs Used In Treating COVID-19

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Ehanire Osagie has revealed the drugs used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients in the country.
Ehanire named “chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and some other combinations, including antiretroviral drugs” as what has been used so far.
The Minister disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Friday.
“To see what medicines may work, we have tried chloroquine, hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and some other combinations including antiretroviral drugs,”
The Minister gave update on the Indigenous herbs used in tearing COVID-19.
“The indigenous herbs that have been developed for the trial have not yielded any result.
“We are currently reviewing all the options that are possibilities for being remedies, recently we received samples from Madagascar which we are testing,” Ehanire added.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.