NCDC Announces Over 500 New Cases Of COVID-19

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control has announced over 500 new cases of the deadly coronavirus in Nigeria on Saturday night.

The World Health Organization, Nigeria, released the details of the new cases on its official Twitter account.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-partner=”tweetdeck”><p lang=”tl” dir=”ltr”>501 new cases of <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#COVID19</a><br><br>Lagos-195<br>FCT-50<br>Kano-42<br>Kaduna-27<br>Edo-26<br>Oyo-22<br>Imo-21<br>Gombe-17<br>Benue-12<br>Enugu-12<br>Delta-11<br>Anambra-11<br>Ebonyi-10<br>Nasarawa-9<br>Ogun-9<br>Bauchi-8<br>Kebbi-4<br>Akwa Ibom-3<br>Jigawa-3<br>Katsina-3<br>Yobe-2<br>Borno-2<br>Kwara-1<br>Ondo-1<br><br>15682 confirmed<br>5101 discharged<br>407 deaths <a href=”https://t.co/ChUuL675Z7″>pic.twitter.com/ChUuL675Z7</a></p>— WHO Nigeria (@WHONigeria) <a href=”https://twitter.com/WHONigeria/status/1271937310033092608?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>June 13, 2020</a></blockquote>

