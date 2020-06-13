Messi, Suarez To Be Available For Barcelona Game Against Mallorca

Barcelona manager, Quique Setien has said that Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez will be available for the club’s trip to Real Mallorca.

With 11 games coming up in the next six weeks, Setien hopes to be able to manage their fitness.

“After five months out he is training well but he’s going to need some time to get back to the best Luis Suarez,” Setien told a press conference on Friday.

Messi has now returned to training after missing sessions last week due to a thigh injury he sustained.

“He has been training well. He’s in perfect shape,” Setien said about Messi.

“Messi knows how to manage himself. If he senses a risk, he will be the first to say he needs a rest.”

The Spanish La Liga which was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic in Spain is now set to resume.