Maradun Resigns As Chairman Of NUJ correspondents chapel, Zamfara 

Comrade Umar Mohammed Maradun has resigned as the chairman of correspondents chapel of Zamfara State council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).
Maradun, of Leadership Newspaper, tendered his resignation after being impeached by 18 members out of 25 members of the chapel owing to an internal crisis.
Members accused the chairman of lack of transparent, lack of accountability, corruption amongst others that led to his impeachment.
After the impeachment, Salisu Maradun of the Authority Newspaper became the chairman on acting capacity with Comrade Sani Duseman of the Radio Nigeria as the Vice-Chairman.
Umar Maradun, after several consultations with stakeholders, submitted his letter of resignation, which most of the members described the resignation as medicine after death.
However, members said that Maradun’s resignation letter would be discussed after the new executive members are sworn in on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
