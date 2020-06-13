Lagos Discharges 90 COVID-19 Patients, Records 229 Fresh Cases

The Lagos State Government has announced the discharge of 90 COVID-19 patients but later recorded 229 new cases on Friday night.

According to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, the total confirmed cases in the state is now 6,840.

The state’s health ministry on twitter said, “90 fully recovered #COVID19Lagos patients; 30 females & 60 males have been discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.”

“The patients; 28 from Onikan, 9 from Eti-Osa (LandMark), 10 from Agidingbi, 5 from Gbagada, 2 from First Cardiology, 10 from Lekki and 26 from @LUTHofficial Isolation Centres were discharged after testing negative to COVID-19.

“With this, the number of #COVID19 cases successfully managed & discharged in Lagos has risen to 1137,” the ministry wrote.

Following the NCDC’s announcement of 627 new cases of COVID-19 in the country on Friday night, Lagos, who is the epicentre of the virus in Nigeria, accounts for 229.

As of Saturday, 88,432 tests have been done in Nigeria with 15,181 confirmed cases, 9,891 active cases, 4891 discharged cases and 399 deaths.