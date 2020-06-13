Justice Kaigama Sworn In As Yobe’s Acting Chief Judge

Justice Gumna Kaigama has been sworn in as the acting Chief Judge of the Yobe State by Governor Mai Mala Buni, according to reports.
During the inauguration ceremony held on Friday at the Government House in Damaturu, the state capital, Gov Buni Kaigama charged with the duty of reforming the state’s judiciary and take up the impending rape cases that have become so rampant across the country.
The governor appointed the acting chief judge in line with the recommendations of the Yobe State Judicial Service Commission based on seniority and merit.
Justice Kigama’s appointment followed the death of the former Chief Judge of Yobe, Justice Musa Nabaruma, who died in May after a brief illness.
The acting chief judge holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Maiduguri, Borno State.
He was later called to bar in 1988 and he recently served as the Chairman of the Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal from December 2019 to May 2020.
Channels TV
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.