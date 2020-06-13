Hugo Lloris Reveals Pogba’s Plan For Manchester United

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has revealed Paul Pogba’s plan for Manchester United ahead of next week’s clash with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Pogba has not played since Boxing Day after complications with an ankle injury.

Lloris said: “For Paul, it’s even a longer period than Harry (Kane) without playing. But I know Paul and as soon as he gets on the field, he just wants to win.

“He’s going to make everything possible to be at his best level to help Manchester United to get the top four.

“About the title, it’s almost done, but for the fourth place, or the fifth place, there will be a big battle and for the relegation, it will be an even bigger battle. It’s the final sprint, you can win or lose everything.

“In March we were all in different form and unfortunately the Covid came from nowhere. No-one could have expected that.

“At the time we were not at our best. But it belongs to the past. We all wanted to finish the season and now we are getting close. All teams have recovered players from injuries. It’s been a very strange season. But it has to end.”