Getting Credible Information, Principal Challenge Against Insecurity – Army

The Chief of Defence Information, Nigerian Army, Major General John Enenche, has said that getting credible information remains the challenges faced in the war against insurgents.

This he also blamed on the recent attacks in the Northeast.

Eneche disclosed this while speaking at a Democracy Day programme organized by Channels Television on June 12.

“The principal challenge we have in prosecuting this war not only in the northeast but it also cuts across the northwest and north-central, is the issue of getting credible information from the population and that is the spillover effect that a lot of people saw a couple of days ago this week around Maiduguri and Katsina where about 81 were killed and then 40 others,” he said.

“If we had the cooperation from the general public particularly from those communities and localities, where those criminals and terrorists, we would have long before now completed the degradation of (those elements).

“When they started volunteering information, you could see that the rate of success increased rapidly,” Enenche added.