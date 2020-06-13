Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Rift Between Aisha Buhari and Husband’s Nephew

Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the rift between First Lady Aisha Buhari and Sabiu Yusuf, the nephew and aide to her husband President Buhari.

Sabiu had travelled down to Abuja from Lagos and moved straight to the Presidential Villa where he has an apartment.

He was prevented entrance by the First Lady’s aides who requested he self-isolates before he enters the Villa.

The aides were later arrested and locked up on Sabiu’s orders which promoted Aisha Buhari to take to Twitter where she urged the Inspector General of Police Adamu Muhammed to release them.

In reaction, Femi Fani-Kayode wrote:

”When the President’s wife is openly fighting with his aides it speaks volumes and it reflects badly on the entire nation. The power play that is going on in the Villa is embarrassing, unacceptable & increasingly dangerous. I urge @MBuhari to call all those involved to order.

“Gunshots in the Villa over domestic issues? The President’s wife and PA are fighting? No-one can call either to order? The President has lost control of his home, his wife, his family, his staff, his official residence and his country? Who bewitched Nigeria? Who did this to us?

“Who is running our country? Who is really in charge? Where are we heading? A nation of 200 million people and this is the best we can do? Is Nigeria a jungle or a zoo? Have we been cursed? Have we lost all sense of decency and discipline?

“A First Lady and a Personal Assistant indulging in a rofo-rofo fight in the seat of power and shooting at one another when the President is supposedly still alive? Or is there something that we don’t know? It’s a crying shame! May God help us!”, he tweeted.