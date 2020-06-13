Edo State: We Will Welcome Obaseki With Open Arms – ADP

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has said that it will receive Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State with open arms if he decides to join their party.

ADP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Adelaja Adeoye stated this a day after the All Progressives Congress, APC, screened out Obaseki from the candidates eligible for the party’s Governorship primaries.

Adeboye, however, noted that Obaseki will still be required to abide by the party’s rules.

“Yes, if Obaseki decides to join ADP today, the party will welcome him with open arms. The party runs an open-door policy. So we will gladly receive him.

“He is the sitting governor so we may give him some waivers and will accord him all the respect as the occupier of the number one office in the state.

“However, we will expect the governor to follow laid- down rules and abide by the principles of the party should he decide to join us to seek our ticket.

“We will also expect him to slug it out with governorship aspirants in the party to get the ticket. He will definitely enjoy some privileges as a sitting governor. We will accord him all the respect.”