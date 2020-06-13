Disqualification: PDP Ready To Accept Obaseki On One Condition

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said that Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State will not be given the party’s ticket if he decides to join.

Obaseki was screened out from Edo State governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

When contacted on the likelihood of Obaseki joining the PDP, the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said, “Yes, we will accept him, of course.”

On PDP’s governorship ticket for Obaseki, he said: “Joining a party is different from contesting an election. These are two separate things. People join political parties from their wards. We are in touch with our Edo State chapter and they have not told us that the governor had joined our party(as of 6.57 pm on Friday).”