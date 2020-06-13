COVID-19 Symptoms And What To DO Immediately – NCDC

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has revealed at least, eleven symptoms associated withe the deadly coronavirus.

Listing signs such as loss of taste/smell, body pain, headache, diarrhoea, and catarrh, amongst others, the agency urged Nigerian to reach out to them on the hotlines if they spot any symptoms.

In a tweet on its official Twitter account on Saturday, it said:

“If you have COUGH or FEVER & 1 of these symptoms;

Loss of taste/smell Difficulty breathing Diarrhoea Cattarh Fatigue Shivering Body pain Headache Sore throat

“Please call your state hotline(which can be found on NCDC’s website and social media pages) for advice.”