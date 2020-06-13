COVID-19 Symptoms And What To DO Immediately – NCDC

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has revealed at least, eleven symptoms associated withe the deadly coronavirus.
Listing signs such as loss of taste/smell, body pain, headache, diarrhoea, and catarrh, amongst others, the agency urged Nigerian to reach out to them on the hotlines if they spot any symptoms.
In a tweet on its official Twitter account on Saturday, it said:
“If you have COUGH or FEVER & 1 of these symptoms;
- Loss of taste/smell
- Difficulty breathing
- Diarrhoea
- Cattarh
- Fatigue
- Shivering
- Body pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
“Please call your state hotline(which can be found on NCDC’s website and social media pages) for advice.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.