COVID-19: 102 Nigerians Evacuated From Egypt – Onyeama

Nigeria’s Foreign Minister, Goeffrey Onyeama has said that 102 Nigerians have been evacuated from Egypt due to COVID-19.

The Minister who made this known on Twitter also revealed that another batch of 206 Nigerians will soon be evacuated.

“102 Nigerians arrived from Egypt and 260 are expected on Saturday tomorrow morning from India.

“Air Peace will be bringing in the passengers from India while EgyptAir brought the ones from Egypt, ” he said.

Addressing newsmen, Ms. Sarah Sanda, Special Assistant, Media, to Onyeama, said that guidelines given by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 were followed during the evacuation.