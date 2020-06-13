Buhari Sends Condolence Message To Amechi On Brother’s Demise

President Buhari has sent a condolence message to the family of Rotimi Amechi and the people of Rivers State over the death of Dede Amaechi.
Dede is the elder brother of Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation.
The President’s condolence is contained in a statement signed and forwarded to DAILY POST by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Saturday.
The statement quoted Buhari as saying: “In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the Amaechi family and people of Rivers State.”
President Buhari urges the former Governor of Rivers State and two-time Director-General of his election campaigns to find strength in the notable legacies of his late brother.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.