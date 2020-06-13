The All Progressive Congress’ national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has said that it is not unlawful to screen someone already occupying a political office.



This comes after the party disqualified incumbent governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, from participating in the party’s primary elections ahead of the state’s governorship polls.

Speaking during a programme on ‘Democracy Day’ on Channels Television on Friday, Oshiomhole said no law stopped the party from screening someone already occupying a political office, noting that the APC was just following its constitution to ensure that nothing was being taken for granted.

He said, “We are following our party constitution and we have a screening committee that turned in a report, which is subject to the Appeal Committee.

“If it is assumed that anybody who has been screened before or who has contested election before should not be screened again, then it would have been so expressly stated in our constitution.

“We have a sitting senator who contested as deputy governor in Bayelsa State and we all assumed that having passed screening and being a sitting senator, the requirements of being a senator is exactly the same with any other office. But the Supreme Court found out that there were discrepancies that were not observed and for which the man was disqualified and we (APC) lost the state.”