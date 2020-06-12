Yvonne Jegede Democracy Day Outfit Will Leave You Drolling [Photo]

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede could be about to begin a ‘figure 8’ contest after revealing a stunning new photo on her official Instagram account.
With an all-red gown, the 36-year-old mother of one looked dashing in a skin-tight latex dress with attached gloves and matching nose masks.
See full photos below:
