Sheffield Secure Henderson’s Loan Extension Deal With Man Utd

Sheffield United and Manchester United have reached an agreement to extend the loan deal of Dean Henderson to until the end of the extended season.
The Guardian says United have agreed to allow Henderson to spend the rest of the season on loan at Sheffield United.
An agreement has been made in principle between the two sides but there is details that need to be ironed out.
Manchester United sit two points ahead of Sheffield United in the race to finish in the top four.
It had been claimed United had second thoughts about allowing Henderson to remain at Bramall Lane due to the Blades’ threat to their top-four hopes.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.