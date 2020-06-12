Sheffield Secure Henderson’s Loan Extension Deal With Man Utd

Sheffield United and Manchester United have reached an agreement to extend the loan deal of Dean Henderson to until the end of the extended season.

The Guardian says United have agreed to allow Henderson to spend the rest of the season on loan at Sheffield United.

An agreement has been made in principle between the two sides but there is details that need to be ironed out.

Manchester United sit two points ahead of Sheffield United in the race to finish in the top four.

It had been claimed United had second thoughts about allowing Henderson to remain at Bramall Lane due to the Blades’ threat to their top-four hopes.