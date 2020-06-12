Rape: Oluwo To Distribute Pepper Sprays To Females

The Oluwo of Iwo, HIM OBA (DR.) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I, is set to distribute pepper sprays to women in three local governments in town.
According to a broadcast from the Oluwo’s palace, the distribution will take place on Monday, June 15.
“The palace of the Oluwo of Iwoland, HIM Oba (Dr.) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I, will on Monday, 15th June, 2020 distribute free pepper sprays to females in Iwoland.
“Worried by the incessant cases of raping in the nation, the monarch said his action is aimed at protecting the dignity of ladies through the provision of pepper spray as defence item against rapists.
“Interested females across the three local of Iwo, Ayedire and Ola Oluwa are enjoined to converge at Oluwo’s palace on Monday by 10am.
“There will be brief enlightenment and training on its usage and protection against sexual assault.”
