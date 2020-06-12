Obaseki’s Disqualification, A Hatchet Job – Oyegun

Former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, John Odigie-Oyegun, has stated that the disqualification of Godwin Godwin Obaseki from the Edo governorship primaries is a “hatchet job”

In a statement issued by Ray Morphy, his Public Affairs Adviser, Oyegun stated that the disqualification is to pave way for a stooge to allow some people unfettered acess to state treasury.

He said, “I daresay that APC will suffer dire consequences in Edo state if this disqualification is not speedily reversed.

“As a matter of fact, Oshiomhole is indeed the one who is guilty of anti-party, not Obaseki. Oshiomhole is the one who is acting unconstitutionally not Obaseki. I hope that Oshiomhole will not go down in history as the undertaker of APC.”